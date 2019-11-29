Nothing But Laughs! These Are the Funniest Celebrity Couples on Instagram

It isn’t everything, but a sense of humor sure can go a long way in a relationship, and that can be said for the following couples, who have made sure to keep things funny through it all.

From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, these famous pairs try not to take themselves too seriously — and it shows by all of the laughs they showcase on their Instagram. The Frozen 2 star showed off a bit of that humor in October 2019 when she forgot how many years she has been married to her husband on their anniversary.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5-year wedding anniversary,” the actress wrote alongside an adorable selfie with her love. “In truth, neither of us remember which day. That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since.”

“To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love,” Kristen continued. “I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and I know you won’t either. And that’s just one more thing I love about us.”

Humor means forgetting certain dates and still being able to laugh about it together!

