It is quite obvious that Game of Thrones was a huge part of people’s lives — and Dax Shepard admits that the show wrapping up has had quite the impact on his marriage to Kristen Bell.

The 44-year-old made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, July 16, and joked, “Well, it is the second-longest relationship I’ve had, besides Kristen. I’ve been with that program for 10 years. And she and I have been with it together, and I gotta say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage, yeah. ‘Cause we’re struggling now. We’re struggling. We’re watching anything and everything.”

The podcast host continued, and explained that the iconic HBO program took up a ton of time in his and Kristen’s lives, allowing them to have something to bond over. “It can really get you through a couple hours together,” Dax joked. “Plus, we dress up and everything. All in all, we’re probably in it for three or four hours on Sunday night. Yeah, we definitely are mourning the loss.”

However, not all is lost, as the pair have already found a new show that might just be their next obsession: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. “Oh my gosh, you guys. You’re watching the show, she’s absolutely brilliant,” the actor gushed. “Then you find out she created the show, that’s crazy impressive. Then you find out, oh she also created Killing Eve. … At that point you hate her guts.”

Dax and Kristen tied the knot in 2013, and they share two kids — daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. And while the Hollywood pair go above and beyond to keep their children out of the limelight, the Punk’d alum did once reveal that hugging his little girls is the “highlight of his day.” So adorable!

It certainly looks like Dax and Kristen have a great thing going in their household — well, let’s just hope they continue to find good TV programming!