One of our favorite couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, spent the 4th of July holiday with their two children, and they shared a rate photo of them together too.

Both loving parents took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to show the same snap of their holiday: looking at some fireworks with their daughters, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6. “Never been in a more magical setting for the festivities,” the actor, 44, captioned the picture. Take a look at it below!

The Good Place star, 38, also captioned the photo, saying, “Grateful for so many things today.” Fans were over the moon with this beautiful picture, as they quickly reacted. “A really lovely picture of the Shepherd’s,” one person said. Another added, “Beautiful memories.” Even fellow actor Justin Long chimed in.

“Wish I could like this twice,” the 41-year-old said.

While Dax and Kristen do everything in their power to keep their kids away from the spotlight and safe, they have been quite open about the joys of parenthood. “Having kids feels like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it’s permanent,” Kristen once gushed to Good Housekeeping. “Other than the sleep deprivation in the beginning and trying to figure out how not to screw your kid up, the rewards are mountains larger than the battles.”

The Veronica Mars alum also once told Us Weekly, “What I love the most is how much kids right-size your problems. You don’t really care as much. They just make everything better. So all the things you used to worry about just sort of disintegrate.”

The happy couple tied the knot in 2013, and have become one of the sweet couples in Hollywood — they have showed up in commercials together, and seem to have a wonderful bond. We’re sure that their two children are a huge reason for that too!