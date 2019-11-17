She has a lead role in one of Disney‘s biggest films ever, but while we all applaud Kristen Bell‘s singing voice in the Frozen films, her children are a tad more critical of it.

“They both hate it when I sing,” the actress, 38, revealed to The Sun. The Veronica Mars alum shares two daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4 — with her husband, Dax Shepard. Kristen also explained that she recently spilled some secrets from the Frozen 2 plot, which landed her in hot water.

“In my desperation to show my kids I am cool I told them everything about the plot two years ago. Then it occurred to me I am in breach of my contract,” the Hollywood star told the outlet, adding that her kids aren’t fans of hearing “tidbits from the set.” “They are not really interested … for now,” she said.

Kristen voices the character Anna in the original and the highly-anticipated sequel, which her little girls are eager to see. “They think it’s a tiny bit cool but really see it as a story they digested as their own,” The Good Place star explained. “Me getting involved and knowing about it kind of messes it up for them. So no cool points for mum.”

“I’m two weeks out from them ­spilling the beans and Disney suing me, so I am very excited that the movie is finally here,” she added.

After Kristen revealed some secret plot points from Frozen 2 to her girls, she had to go into damage control in order to make sure they didn’t tell their friends. How? By telling them some white lies. “Number one: all your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid,” the blonde beauty recalled telling her children during a November 13 episode of SiriusXM’s “Town Hall.”

“I told them it was very important that they don’t tell anyone at school,” she added. Here’s hoping they didn’t mention anything to their classmates.

Hear Kristen’s singing voice again when Frozen 2 is released in theaters everywhere on November 22.