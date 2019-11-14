As parents, it feels natural to share exciting news with your children. However, if that “exciting news” consists of details from your upcoming film … well, you might just be in breach of your contract! Enter: Kristen Bell and her daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

After the longtime actress, 39, told her kiddos the top-secret plot of Frozen 2, in theaters November 22, she started to panic that Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard, may spill the details to their friends. After all, what could possibly be cooler than knowing what’s going to happen in the most highly anticipated kid’s movie of the year?!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With that, Kristen was forced to come up with a little white lie, albeit a slightly terrifying one. “I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom. I tell them all the time. I tell them two things,” Kristen recalled during a November 13 episode of SiriusXM’s “Town Hall.”

“Number one: all your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid. Number two: I was like okay, here’s what happens. After I read the script, I told them everything,” she continued. “They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract. I told them it was very important that they don’t tell anyone at school.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Even with the whole “you’re teeth are going to fall out” thing, Kristen is definitely one cool mama for sharing her work with her girls. Unsurprisingly, she always considers her family when it comes to her work, especially as far as the location is concerned.

“It’s too disruptive to my family [otherwise], and that’s what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all. If I had to choose, I’d choose them,” The Good Place star told Women’s Health of taking roles that shoot far away from L.A.

How sweet! Clearly, Dax, Lincoln and Delta are lucky to have a mom like Anna … er, Kristen.