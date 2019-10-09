It’s is not hard to see that Kristen Bell is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood, but when it comes to choosing her projects she will always make sure to have her children on her mind.

The 39-year-old finds herself only working near home in Los Angeles, and there’s an important reason behind that. “It’s too disruptive to my family [otherwise], and that’s what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all. If I had to choose, I’d choose them,” the actress told Women’s Health in an interview for their November issue.

Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health

The actress shares two kids — daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4 — with her husband, Dax Shepherd. And while she is all about her kids, she is also focused on remaining healthy for them by hitting it hard at the gym. “I’ve always felt mentally strong because I’m adept and can banter and hold my own in a good conversation. But I’ve never felt physically strong. I felt waifish … or pregnant. And I’m loving the fact that if we ever get attacked by ninjas, I would be a valuable asset,” Kristen said of doing lots of Pilates these days.

“It’s about the muscle in my body. Having children obliterated my abdominal wall,” the Frozen 2 star continued. “Good night. That’s a wrap. And I thought, Well, it’s never going to come back. What do I need it for? Spanx exist. You don’t get everything all the time.” The blonde beauty also touched on how important she believes mental health is to physical health.

“I feel so much stronger, and it’s a physical feeling, but it’s also a mental one,” Kristen explained to the outlet. “It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centered, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.”

Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health

Kristen of course wants to remain active and focus on her well being, but it was one of her daughters that found herself in the emergency room recently. “First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut,” Veronica Mars alum wrote alongside a photo on August 22. “I’m not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.” Yikes!

We are just glad to hear that Kristen continues to do all she can for her family and her health!