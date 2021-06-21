When it comes to famous families in Hollywood, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard like to keep things low-key. So much so, the A-listers — who share daughters Lincoln and Delta — have made it a rule to keep photos of their children’s faces off social media.

Even without seeing their sure-to-be adorable mugs, the girls are still featured on Instagram in other ways. More often than not, the Good Place actress will simply place an emoji over Lincoln and Delta’s faces. For instance, Kristen gave fans a glimpse inside the couple’s lives as parents when they celebrated Father’s Day in June 2021.

“To the man who wants to start a family band. Our ring leader. Our turkey cutter. The one who patiently puts together all the toys Christmas morning. Who keeps us all laughing. Who will ignore all of his own physical pain, even when his bones are literally shattered, to hold his girls tight. Who slays when he wears pink. Who encourages us to stay up later than we all should just talking, because he thinks deep talks are important. Who guides me patiently through parenting when Im fed up and need it most,” the Veronica Mars alum wrote on Instagram next to the “Armchair Expert” podcast host and their family of four. “@daxshepard I love you so dearly and I wish there were 364 more fathers days a year, because you deserve it. Happy Father’s day.”

While the acting pair’s sweet smiles were on full display, Kristen placed a heart sticker over each of her kiddo’s faces. As much as fans would love to gush over what her little ones look like, sharing vulnerable mommy moments is just as important. Unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way, as Kristen and Dax have faced backlash in the past for keeping their children’s identities so private.

In February 2020, Kristen appeared in a commercial for Hello Bello, a plant-based baby products company, alongside a toddler. After sharing the video on social media, followers began to question her methods. “So your kids deserve privacy, but you don’t mind exploiting other people’s children for monetary gain?” one person wrote.

“Well, there’s a big difference. If [Dax and I] expose our kids’ faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked, or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name,” Kristen replied. “It’s a safety thing … I don’t fault other parents for showing their kids when they don’t have the same safety concerns.”

It looks like fans will have to patiently wait to see if the doting mom starts to feel more comfortable sharing pics of her kids as Lincoln and Delta get older. In the meantime, listening to Kristen fawn over her daughters is sweet enough, especially when she’s discussing how much motherhood has truly impacted her life.

While chatting with Redbook magazine in July 2016, the Golden Globe nominee revealed why she doesn’t mind choosing her family over her Hollywood career. “I don’t let myself feel guilty about not committing to things anymore,” she shared. “How I position it in my head is that I have more of an obligation to my daughters than I do to anybody else.”

