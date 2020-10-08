Kristen Bell‘s Los Angeles home is a good place to live! The beloved Hollywood actress is the owner of a sprawling estate in the Los Feliz neighborhood with her husband, Dax Shepard, and their two daughters.

The Veronica Mars star bought the 4,050-square-foot property for $4.3 million in August 2017, the L.A. Times reported. The abode features four bedrooms, 4-and-a-half bathrooms, various living areas, a dining room and a library.

Kristen and Dax’s mansion, which was built in 1922, also boasts a breakfast area, a detached garage with a converted office space in the attic where the hunk produces his “Armchair Expert” podcast, a den and a spacious backyard for kids Lincoln and Delta. But for Kristen, her favorite part of the home is the kitchen.

“Our kitchen and the living room is one big room, which was important to us when we bought a house,” she gushed to Architectural Digest in 2019. “Our [old] house was getting tight, but the one thing we [loved] about it is that it the kitchen and living room [blended] together, and we didn’t want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there.”

The lavish three-story residence was designed by famous architect Arthur R. Kelly, but Kristen and Dax — who tied the knot in 2013 — made some updates before they moved into the home in late 2019. The Good Place actress teamed up with designers to give the home a “very effortless clean, but not at all sterile” style.

“It’s a bit of a mishmash,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s a mostly eclectic vibe where it’s about trying to be a little clean California … that is full and warm and bright. When we decided to move, I said, ‘I’m going to spoil myself and get some advice on what you do.’ So I had been working with [designers and] it has been so much fun. It’s so beautiful.”

At the time they bought the home, the couple’s backyard featured an expansive garden, patio area and a luxurious pool. However, Kristen revealed the outdoor area was their next project as she shared a video of the demolition while celebrating Dax’s birthday in June.

“We hope transforming your backyard into an RC race track made you as happy as you make us every single day,” she wrote next to photos and videos of the pair’s property. “We are forever your race fans, your pit crew and your cheering section.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Kristen and Dax’s home!