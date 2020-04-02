We Wish Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Love Story Was Frozen in Time! See Their Cutest Quotes

If there’s one Hollywood couple we can always count on, it’s Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The longtime lovebirds have proven to share one of the most genuine bonds ever since they tied the knot in 2013.

Besides showing off their enviable romance and favorite aspects as parents of daughters Lincoln and Delta, the Frozen star and her comedian hubby aren’t afraid to give fans a glimpse at the not-so-pretty moments too. Whether they’re opening up about a late-night fight, or teasing each other about their parenting techniques, there’s no doubt the beloved pair aren’t more in love than ever.

However, Kristen and Dax — who first began dating in 2007 — didn’t kick off their relationship with smooth sailing. Although they both felt undeniable chemistry at the beginning of their love story, their journey to marriage and kids was certainly a rocky road.

In fact, the CHiPs actor told People that he actually called it quits just months into their relationship. He ultimately changed his mind shortly after realizing that he never crossed paths with a lady like Kristen.

“I was like, ‘That’s the best personality I’ve ever seen on a woman. I need to be around it,’” he shared with the outlet in March 2019. “I want to be around it when I’m 80, but how?”

After engaging in “a little couple’s therapy” together, Kristen and Dax were able to work on their issues. The “Armchair Expert” host even revealed he had to completely change his mind about never wanting to get married in order to have a future with the Good Place actress.

“Ultimately, I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing it because my partner wants that,'” he explained, noting how much Kristen wanted to enjoy the traditional aspects of a marriage. “Forget the tradition or history of marriage as a concept, you knowing I was doing something that I didn’t want to do because I loved you was a big sign for you.”

We don’t know what we’d do without Kristen and Dax!

