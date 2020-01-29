Marriage isn’t always rainbows and butterflies, just ask Kristen Bell. The Veronica Mars actress, who is known for being real and honest about her relationship with husband Dax Shepard, opened up about a recent argument the couple had.

“We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming,” Kristen, 39, revealed during her appearance on Life Is Short with Justin Long podcast on Tuesday, January 28. “It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed to help with.”

The Frozen star — who tied the knot with Dax, 45, in 2013, and shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with him — said the fight started after she left a note asking if he could do a few chores “around the house that I felt I needed help with,” Kristen explained, “We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to sa, ‘I need your help with this.'”

“I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them’ and then like one other thing,” she continued. “I thought, ‘That’s 10 minutes of work, I can say that.’ At that point, the house[work] was getting to be a lot for me. The keeping up with the mom stuff, the shoes being outgrown, all of that.”

Kristen said everything was all fine and dandy until they went to go lay in bed the following night. “He goes, ‘When you leave me notes, yeah, I feel really controlled,’ and he launched into how he felt about it,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star recalled.

Instead of yelling back at her husband, Kristen attempted to respond in a calm manner. “I said, ‘OK, I totally hear you. It will never happen again. If I need something to be done around the house, what is a way I can do it that you’d be OK with hearing?'” she shared.

Although the doting mom tried to keep their argument at a low volume at first, she confessed their anger eventually got the best of them.

“Somehow, then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else,” she admitted. “I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I’m crying. We don’t talk for three days.”

Kristen revealed the couple didn’t exchange apologies — instead, they adopted a new dog. “This is so much better than an apology,” Kristen marveled, explaining that she brought the pair’s daughters to a dog cafe and rescued a pup named Frank. “So I bring the dog home, it’s great. I didn’t get an apology, but I got a dog!”

Despite not saying sorry, the blonde beauty praised her husband for stepping up following the nasty argument. “We never talked about that fight, ever, but I will say this: Every single thing that I have needed done or thought I’d want help with this, since that fight, he has been ahead of,” she proudly gushed. “I couldn’t complain about him if I tried right now.”

Ever since Kristen and Dax began dating many years ago, the couple has become Hollywood’s most relatable couple. While chatting with the podcast host, the Bad Moms star explained why she and the Armchair Expert podcast host feel the need to be so transparent with their fans.

“Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship,” she told the Live Free or Die Hard star. “So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let’s not make it saccharin, and we really try hard to not make it saccharin, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes.”