Eventually parents will have to sit their kids down to teach them about things they shouldn’t do — and Dax Shepard was more than happy to praise his children with Kristen Bell for them staying on the good path.

The actress, 39, recently shared a series of videos of herself watching her longtime husband, 44, talking to their daughters about the middle finger — in a conversation that kicked off after the famous parents learned that a male student in their child’s classroom was a big fan of using that particular finger. Although she made sure to let her followers know that her love handled things “brilliantly.”

“You know that’s a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud. That you know it, yet you don’t do it,” the Without a Paddle star said in the clip. However, Dax reminded his little one that she did say the “F” word a few times when she was younger.

“One time you couldn’t get a shirt on in your bedroom and you let it fly and then later that day you were in the swimming pool and you let one fly, but then since then you’ve really curbed it,” the Parenthood alum recalled. “We just ignored it and hoped you wouldn’t say it a lot, which seemed to work.”

“I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant,” Kristen wrote alongside the hilarious clips. “The one where we talk about what fingers mean.”

The happy pair — who tied the knot in 2013 — share daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. And they’ve always been quite open about their parenting adventures, especially when it came down to having the “birds and the bees” talk with their children. They both told the story during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Yeah, she said, ‘But where do babies come from?’ And We were both like — real talk, sit down,” Kristen recalled her youngest asked. Dax revealed they got “right to the action.”

“Right to the good part,” Kristen added. “And she’s like, ‘I gotta go outside,’ and just left. “Yeah, she bailed,” Dax chimed in. “She knows all the organs, but when it got to the actual nuts and bolts of the operation … ”

“We bored her,” The Good Place star said. Too funny!