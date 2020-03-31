It doesn’t sound like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are having a couple’s retreat amid the coronavirus pandemic! The beloved Hollywood pair got candid about the challenges of being on a strict family quarantine due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with,” Dax, 45, shared during an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric on Monday, March 30. Although things have been running smoothly with daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, Dax joked self-isolating “has been stressful for momma and dada.”

“We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad,” Kristen, 39, hilariously chimed in, adding that sitting on the couch together for the interview was “as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting.”

Before the Hit and Run actor left Kristen for the remainder of the interview, he couldn’t help but bust her chops about being known as one of Hollywood’s favorite stars. “America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” he hysterically quipped. LOL!

After Dax said his goodbyes, Katie, 63, told Kristen that she and her husband should come up with a way to find some alone time while quarantining with their kiddos. “He’s too big, Katie,” the Veronica Mars actress jokingly fired back. “He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere.”

Although Kristen and Dax — who tied the knot in 2013 — are having a hard time getting used to the temporary new normal, the Golden Globe nominee said Lincoln and Delta are coping just fine and “have not asked a ton of questions.”

“As a parent, you can see when their eyes are asking questions and their mouths don’t know how to say it,” she explained to the Today alum. “So we’ve been very open about telling them what the disease is. We’ve tried to give them an opportunity to ask questions, but it hasn’t really happened. It’s kind of strange.”

Earlier this month, Kristen teased that her youngest daughter came up with the cure for coronavirus after she shared a super cute snap of Delta holding a vial full of colored water.

“Well, folks, she’s done it,” the proud mom captioned the post on March 23. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy, but my 5-year-old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me, ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”

We hope Kristen and Dax stay healthy — and sane — while self-isolating amid coronavirus!

