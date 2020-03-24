Proud parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one adorable kid! On Monday, March 23, the doting mom shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Delta, holding up a vial full of colored water and pretending like she found the cure for coronavirus.

“Well, folks, she’s done it,” Kristen, 39, hilariously captioned the post. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy, but my 5-year-old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me, ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus!'” How sweet!

In the snap, Kristen covered her daughter’s face with the heart-eyed emoji and she drew an orange shirt over Delta’s body. “This fake shirt is killing me,” one fan wrote in the comments section with the laughing emoji. Another said, “That’s great! We could use [more] women scientists.” A third added, “That’s probably the cutest thing I’ve seen all day.”

Other than Delta, Kristen and Dax, 45, raise their 6-year-old daughter, Lincoln, together. During a Monday, February 24, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Frozen 2 actress revealed Delta loves to play with her stuffed animals at home. However, things got a little chaotic once she role-played with them in the bathtub.

“She has this intense obsession with bathing with her stuffies. She likes to take all of her stuffed animals into the bathtub and in my head, I’m like, this is a cool sensory thing and I’m going to let her do it,” the Veronica Mars star explained. “So she’s in there and I go to get her out, and I go, ‘Oh, I don’t think you got all the conditioner out.’ And she’s like, ‘No I rinsed it.’”

To Kristen’s surprise, Delta actually used a different product on her head than conditioner. “10 minutes later, as I’m putting her pajamas on and I’m like, ‘What did you use?!’ … she’s like, ‘The vaseline!’” LOL. We just hope that doesn’t happen again while the family quarantines themselves at home.

