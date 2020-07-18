Kristen Bell has made many transformations throughout her iconic Hollywood career, but she’ll always be a staple in showbiz. Since she rose to fame with her role in Veronica Mars in 2004, the award-winning actress has gotten married, became a mom and so much more.

Following her breakout role in the hit crime series, which ran for four seasons, Kristen made quite the name for herself in Hollywood. Aside from landing gigs in 2009’s Couples Retreat, 2010’s Get Him to the Greek, 2013’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many others, she became the leading voice role in Disney’s Frozen.

While her career became quite iconic, Kristen has had just as much success in her personal life. In 2013, she tied the knot with her longtime love, Dax Shepard, and went on to become the proud mom of their two kids. Kristen and the CHiPs star welcomed eldest daughter Lincoln in 2013, followed by their youngest daughter, Delta, in 2014.

Being a working mom can be tough, but Kristen makes Lincoln and Delta her No. 1 priority. The Good Place star once revealed why she has no qualms about passing up film or TV gigs if it ends up being “too disruptive” for her personal schedule.

“My family [is] what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all,” she explained to Women’s Health for the magazine’s November 2019 issue. “If I had to choose, I’d choose them.”

The Bad Moms alum also makes sure to give Dax and their children the attention they deserve. “I do try to put my phone down. I try to put it down in the kitchen and leave it alone,” she once told Working Mother. “It is a constant reminder to myself to be present, to—even in the times they are being their most annoying, which is 99 percent of the time—just go with it.”

While juggling a hectic career and her role as a mom isn’t always easy, Kristen gave fans an idea of how she handles it all. “I will tell you how she does it! She has boundaries,” the actress jokingly shared with the Daily Beast. “She doesn’t go into work and say, ‘I’m here for anything you need!’ I say, ‘I need to be out of here at 3 because at 3:30 my kid’s got a recital.’ And as much as I love this job, my daughter is much more important to me.”

