While Kristen Bell‘s two daughters — Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 — were spending some quality time together in quarantine, their mom captured the sweet moment on camera and shared the rare snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the two young girls can be seen sitting next to each other and staring into the horizon. One of Kristen’s daughters wore a white sweater with bunny ears on the hood, while the other wore a black T-shirt that she seemingly put on backwards. The Golden Globe nominee, 39, who likes to keep her kids out of the spotlight, didn’t show their faces.

The last time Kristen shared a photo of Lincoln and Delta together was on May 12. The A-lister posted a funny photo of her homeschooling her girls while looking very stressed out. “Homeschool’s going OK,” the Frozen star jokingly captioned the Instagram post. Judging by that picture, it’s no wonder Kristen told Ellen DeGeneres she “gave up” being a teacher at home.

“To be honest, I threw in the towel because I attempted to give [Delta] some math problems in the beginning of this quarantine and I handed them to her and she answered the first and second one,” the mom of two said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while showing off her daughter’s homework. “And then she got real sassy and in the answer grid of the rest of the questions, she just wrote ‘No.’ What’s four plus four? ‘No.’ What’s 10 minus one? ‘No.’ Three minus two? ‘No.'” LOL.

However, Kristen and her kids have had better times in quarantine. The Veronica Mars actress, who shares her children with husband Dax Shepard, said she’s been doing arts and crafts projects with her kids around the house. “We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in April. “Just reconnecting with each other — I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”