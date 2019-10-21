Aww! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are celebrating a special milestone — their sixth wedding anniversary! In honor of the celebratory day, the Veronica Mars actress took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to her handsome husband.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5-year wedding anniversary,” the 39-year-old beauty wrote alongside a super cute selfie of the two on Monday, October 21. “In truth, neither of us remember which day. That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since.”

Although she was half-joking about forgetting her and Dax’s wedding day, Kristen — who tied the knot with the Bless This Mess actor, 44, in October 2013 — didn’t realize that she accidentally tallied up the wrong amount of years! “Mom, I think it was 6! Case in point, all love,” one fan wrote in the comment section, to which she replied, “Hahahah oops, you’re right, it was 6 years!!!!!”

Even though Kristen made a hilarious — and totally relatable — mistake, the Frozen actress gushed in her caption that “dates become irrelevant” when “you are living with gratitude each moment.”

“To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love,” Kristen sweetly continued. “I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and I know you won’t either. And that’s just one more thing I love about us.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Fans of the longtime pair — who also share daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4 — couldn’t help but flood Kristen’s comment section with sweet messages in honor of their anniversary. “Aww, you guys are literally my favorite couple,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “Happy anniversary, mom and dad!!”

While opening up to Today about her relationship this past March, Kristen got candid about the reason she married Dax. “I had surrendered, like, ‘OK, well, I’m never going to get any sort of traditional marriage out of this, and that’s OK because I trust him,'” she explained at the time. “I really, really trusted him and believed that we were going to go the long haul.”

We couldn’t love these two more!