Do you know your parents’ age? Because when Kristen Bell asked her two daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4 — how old she was turning on Thursday, July 18, they hilariously didn’t have a clue.

“How old do you think I’m turning?” the Frozen actress asked Delta and Lincoln in a funny video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17. “63,” Delta replied before her older sister, Lincoln, hilariously responded, “89.”

After Kristen’s two kids took a shot at guessing her age, the mom of two then turned to husband Dax Shepard and asked him the same exact question. “OK, dad, how old do you think I’m turning?” she questioned the Parenthood star while staring directly at him. He replied, “I’ll take a safe bet somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so… 71?” he jokingly said, making Kristen start giggling.

“Is that right?” she laughed. “I’m turning 39.”

After posting her hilarious video to social media, Kristen’s post has been viewed more than 1 million times. “My kids are kind. I don’t care if they can’t do math 👵👵👵 (For my #armcherries : #fastmath is overrated.),” she wrote alongside the clip. Even though Kristen’s daughters aren’t good at guessing her age, they are the source of inspiration that made their mom revive her hit show Veronica Mars — which ran from 2004 until 2007.

“When I decided to take on [this role], I was like, ‘You know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life,’” she recently explained to Access Hollywood. “I made the choice as a mom, now — which was really hard — to go, ‘I’m gonna miss a couple bedtimes for a couple months, because I want this character to exist in the world.’ I want her to be a zeitgeist. I want girls to reference her, I want girls to feel like her.”

Kristen and Dax have the funniest kids!