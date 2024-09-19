Hoda Kotb randomly paused a Today segment to ask cohost Jenna Bush Hager about her interesting new hairstyle.

During the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Today, the broadcasters were chatting about their kids sleeping in their beds when Hoda, 60 decided to abruptly pause the conversation.

Hoda said that one of her daughters asked to come sleep in bed with her. Jenna said that her eldest daughter, Mila, also feels comfort in sleeping in bed with her. But Hoda seemed distracted by Jenna’s newest accessory.

“I love your headband. Is that a headband, or did someone really braid your hair?” she asked Jenna, 42.

The former first daughter wore her hair different that day, opting for a braided headband, which looked to be made out of hair, with loose waves framing her face.

Jenna decided to play along, trying to trick Hoda about whether or not the braid was real or fake.

“It’s a braid,” the Sisters First author said, adding, “It could be faux. I don’t know. It could be faux or it could be real.”

Jenna encouraged Hoda to look a little closer to see if she could tell if the braid was actually her hair, saying, “Get in there and see if you can tell.” Hoda reached over and put her hand in Jenna’s hair to try and figure it out.

After touching the braid, Hoda said, “Oh, I see, I like it!” Jenna replied, “That felt like an ounce of judgment.”

John Lamparski/Getty Images

It was in fact a braided headband made out of fake hair after all. But the pair laughed together after the comment was made.

“I’m trying to do new things,” Jenna told her colleague, to which she responded, “I like it. You do new things. I hand it to you.”

Jenna shouted out the hairstylist who did her hair and said that she was trying to “experiment” with the new look.

Immediately after the remark, they segued into a whole new segment about a completely different topic in true Hoda and Jenna fashion. The impromptu chat about Jenna’s new hairdo came on the heels of Hoda accidentally announcing that she and her cohost were working on a new Christmas song together.

Hoda revealed the news during the early morning hours of Today without Jenna by her side.

“We actually are at work on our second Christmas song … We’re going to drop our second single,” Hoda told her colleagues during the early morning hours of Today.

Later on, Jenna confronted Hoda about making the announcement without her.

“You dropped a secret of ours, in the earlier hours, and I feel deceived,” she said.

During the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Today, Hoda confessed that she had gotten into trouble for sharing the news. “I got into trouble yesterday because apparently it was a secret,” Hoda said. Savannah Guthrie responded, “Well, not anymore.”

“Now everyone’s mad at me, please don’t make me repeat it!” Hoda added.

This will be the second Christmas song for Hoda and Jenna since they began hosting Today With Hoda & Jenna in 2019. They released the festive tune “A Carefree Christmas” with Cheryl Porter last year ahead of the holiday season.