Demi Moore opens up about revisiting her past and being a woman of substance in these five facts you might not know about her.

Nastassja Kinski Inspired Me to Act

As a teen, Demi would spend afternoons helping her neighbor — the then up-and-coming actress Nastassja Kinski — prepare for auditions. “She had this sense of herself that I so wanted,” says Demi, 61. “ To me, she represented a sense of freedom that I couldn’t even fathom. It was a sense of belonging.”

This Is the Most Exciting Time of My Life

“My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go,” says Demi, who’s getting Oscar buzz for her starring role in the horror film The Substance. “I’m excited.”

I’m Obsessed With Dolls…

“I love figurative art,” says the actress, who has a collection of about 2,000 dolls. “And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they’re like little animals or little something or others…they remind you not to take your life too seriously and to remember the importance of play.”

…But I’m Not Obsessed With Fashion

“When I’m [at my home] in Idaho, it’s generally overalls all day, every day. That’s as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red-carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at fashion week.”

I’m Ready for a ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Sequel

“I have had a couple of sit-down meetings, and I think it would be great if we can come up with a story that holds up,” Demi says of reprising her role from the 1985 classic. “My understanding is that so far everyone is pretty much open and onboard. We’ll see, but, yes!”