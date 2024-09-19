Daniel Craig 'Fighting Father Time' With Beauty Rituals (EXCL)

Daniel Craig is obsessed with keeping his bad-boy Bond looks into his late 50s and even his 60s, as a source exclusively speaking to Closer breaks down the star’s obsessive and demanding beauty routines that would leave a lesser man shaken and stirred!

“He takes his skincare routine incredibly seriously, he spends thousands a month just on serums and lotions and has a morning and night routine that he never misses,” the source tells.

“He also is a big believer in red light therapy, so he has this whole face and body machine that you’d normally see in a professional spa at home so he can lay in twice a day.”

“He swears it rejuvenates his skin and helps his muscle recovery too.”

There’s almost no price too high for the Bond star, 56, to drink from the fountain of youth, either.

While at-home spa therapies and a middle-class income spent on skin cream may seem excessive, for Daniel, it’s a small drop in the bucket considering the money he’s taking in as the lead in Netflix’s Knives Out franchise.

In addition to stacking tens of millions throughout is Bond tenure, when the blond hunk signed on for the first Knives Out movie, a second source previously told Closer “it was practically a low-budget indie film at that point and Daniel made sure he would have a big chunk of the upside if it hit.”

“Of course not only was it a shock box office smash, but Netflix acquired the entire franchise and greenlit two more films, which instantly made Daniel $80 million dollars richer,” that insider added.

Daniel, whom the insider referred to as “the master negotiator,” knows his paychecks are tied to his big box office draws, which requires a hefty investment in staying pretty.

“Anytime he’s going to be on camera he makes sure he’s looking his best,” the first source adds. “He doesn’t cut corners when it comes to his glam squad.”

“His looks are his calling card and he doesn’t want to let them go just because he’s middle aged now.”

As Closer had reported, the murder mystery franchise has not only been a gold mine, but also a serious weight off his occasionally-torn shoulders, as the star isn’t required to undertake potentially dangerous stunts to play private detective Benoit Blanc in the series.

“He doesn’t have to do his James Bond training regime these days but he’s still got to stay fit so he spends a lot of time in the gym,” the insider says.

Ditching grueling workouts for spa treatments at home has the actor easing up a bit, but as Daniel’s former personal trainer told GQ about the actor: “He had full focus on what he wanted and the discipline from me to help him execute it. Even now, I still can’t believe the physical changes he achieved.”

The former Royal Marine-turned-trainer also praised the actor’s “dedication” to getting fit for his roles.

According to the source, that means the English star has only swapped one battle for another: “Fighting father time has become his favorite hobby.”