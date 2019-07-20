If your dad is John Stamos — who happened to play Uncle Jesse on the famous sitcom Full House — you should expect to hang out with his costars, and that’s exactly what Billy Stamos did when he spent the day with Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin on the set of Fuller House.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 19 to share a cute photo featuring his baby boy, 1, being held by Candace, 43, while he smiles at Jodie, 37. “Someone loved visiting the @fullerhouse set!” the General Hospital alum wrote alongside the adorable snap. Even the notable Moonlight and Mistletoe actress had to chime in the comments section.

“I may throw an awful actress tantrum and quit if Billy isn’t on set every week!” the mother-of-three said. Candace wasn’t the only one loving the pic, as fans responded with nothing but positive words too. “This is too much for my heart,” one person said. Another added, “He is so cute. How sweet to see him with the ladies you were around since they were little ones.”

John shares little Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh — the pair tied the knot in 2018. While it was the first time saying I do for the 33-year-old, it wasn’t for John, who was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

John and Caitlin now have a happy and healthy boy, but they had to go through quite the tough moment at first, as Billy was born premature. “He wasn’t fully baked, so that was very scary in the beginning,” the actress and model once told People of her first child. “He was very, very small … fragile, little. Every time [he] fell asleep, you’re like, ‘Please wake up.’ [We were] constantly checking to make sure he was still breathing.” Thankfully, everything turned out well.

“I waited a long time for a kid. I just had to meet the right person to do it with, and to straighten my life out,” the ER star told the outlet. “I was always meant to be a father, I think.”

We can’t wait to see more of Billy in the near future!

