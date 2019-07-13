It’s been a longtime coming! They both have had extraordinary careers, but believe it or not, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have never done a movie together — and they are just as shocked as you are.

Speaking on Today, the Hollywood mega-stars explained that while they did both appear on the sitcom Growing Pains at one point — Leo, 44, played Luke Brower from 1991 to 1992, and Brad, 55, made a pair of guest appearances — the duo never shared a scene together.

“I mean, we’re talking decades ago, but we were on the same television show,” the Oscar winner recalled.

However, the A-listers can finally say they’ve worked together, as the pair star in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film has quite the cast, including Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell and the late Luke Perry. In fact, the World War Z actor recently opened up and revealed what it was like working with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

“It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him,” Brad explained. “I remember going to the studios [years ago] and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us, as teenagers,” he noted, adding that the rest of the cast were like “kids in a candy shop” when they first spotted Luke on set.

“Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed,” Brad gushed about Luke. “He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.” Luke passed away on March 4, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 26. We can’t wait to see all these stars — including Luke — all share scenes together.