Not only are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet one of Hollywood’s most beautiful couples, but the lovebirds also share two adorable Kids! The Aquaman actor and the A Different World alum welcomed daughter Lola Iolani on July 23, 2007, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa on December 15, 2008.

Between Jason, Lisa and Lisa’s eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf spend a lot of time around people in show business. However, the former Game of Thrones star doesn’t want his children to become actors!

“One of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight during an August 2021 interview. “I don’t want them to. I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep them out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”

Jason went on to say that “maybe” he’ll change his mind, but for now, he’s hoping Lola and Nakoa-Wolf will pursue different interests. “I don’t want them to get into acting. It’s very hard on people, and I don’t want them to have that pressure,” the Nānākuli, Hawaii, native reasoned. “I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that.”

Beyond protecting their children from the spotlight, Jason and Lisa set such a positive example for Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf through their relationship with Lenny. Despite Lisa and the “Fly Away” artist calling it quits in 1993, he’s still an integral part of the family.

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult, but [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended,” Lenny revealed to The Times in 2019.

“I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work,” the Grammy Award winner added, referring to Jason. How amazing!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s kids, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.