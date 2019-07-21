They are still close. Lenny Kravitz was quite honest when he opened up about the relationship he has with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult,” the 55-year-old told U.K.’s The Times about his past marriage to the actress, 51, in an interview published on Saturday, July 20. “But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended.”

The pair tied the knot in 1987, before parting ways in 1993. They share one daughter together, 30-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz. The Cosby Show alum is now married to Aquaman star Jason Momoa. They have two children — Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10. “I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work,” the musician told the outlet.

These days, it certainly feels like everyone in the family is on the same page. In fact, they all got together for Zoë’s marriage in Paris, when she said I do to Karl Glusman on June 28. “When that happens it’ll be a trip,” Lenny told People before his only daughter walked down the aisle. “And emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.” The rocker lost his mother, TV actress Roxie Roker, to breast cancer in 1995.

“When my mother passed [ Zoë] was young,” the singer recalled. “She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn’t get to the point where they’d get into deep conversation.” However, the hitmaker is glad that he was able to pass down his good traits down to his child.

“Love, respect, and hard work, honor, and discipline, all the stuff I learned,” he added. “And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life.”

It truly is wonderful to see how close and loving everyone in this family is!