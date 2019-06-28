Bring on the tears! Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter Zoë Kravitz will apparently be tying the knot to her man, actor Karl Glusman, on the last weekend of June, and the musician knows how emotional it will be, especially when he walks his only child down the aisle.

“When that happens it’ll be a trip,” the 55-year-old told People of his girl’s upcoming special day, adding, “and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.” The rocker lost his mother, TV actress Roxie Roker, to breast cancer in 1995.

“When my mother passed [ Zoë] was young,” Lenny recalled. “She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn’t get to the point where they’d get into deep conversation.” However, the hitmaker is glad that he was able to pass down his good traits down to his child.

“Love, respect, and hard work, honor, and discipline, all the stuff I learned,” he said. “And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life.”

Lenny shares Zoë with his ex Lisa Bonet — the pair were married from 1987 to 1993. And while the guitarist did not get married again, he almost did to quite the Hollywood A-lister: Nicole Kidman.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!” the Oscar winner, 52, once told Net-a-Porter while discussing working with Lenny’s daughter on her HBO show Big Little Lies. “I love Lenny. He’s a great guy.” So the question now remains: Will Nicole be at Zoë’s wedding to see her almost step-daughter say I do?

We shall wait and see!