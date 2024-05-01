Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough finally confirmed what most MSNBC viewers suspected when he started dating cohost Mika Brzezinski. The two had worked together for about a decade when their relationship finally turned romantic, and they tied the knot in 2018. However, Joe was married twice before, and viewers are curious about his marriage history and exes.

Who Was Joe Scarborough’s 1st Wife Melanie Hinton?

Joe married his first wife, Melanie Hinton, in 1986. The couple were college sweethearts, and they went on to have two children together: sons Andrew Scarborough and Charles “Joey” Scarborough.

Joe was elected to the United States House of Representatives while married to Melanie, first taking office in 1994. He was re-elected in 1996, 1998 and 2000, though ultimately left his career in politics to spend more time with his kids. By 1999, Joe had filed for divorce.

Joe and Melanie shared joint-custody of their two sons, and while they seemingly had a cordial coparenting relationship, Joe had to defend his sons from unsubstantiated rumors circulating around Washington and his home district in Florida while he was still in office.

“There are wild rumors going around in Washington these days that both of my boys have cancer and there are wild rumors going around my district that both of my boys are juvenile delinquents and nothing could be further from the truth,” Joe said in 2001.

Who Was Joe Scarborough’s 2nd Wife Susan Waren?

Joe remarried in 2001, tying the knot with his second wife, Susan Waren. Susan worked as an aid to then-Florida governor Jeb Bush, and had previously worked in Congress as a committee staffer. They had two children together: a daughter, Kate Scarborough, and a son, Jack Scarborough.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Joe transitioned from his career in politics to his news profession, landing Morning Joe in 2007. Hosting alongside Mika and Willie Geist, Joe’s program became a staple for MSNBC, no doubt thanks to the camaraderie between the hosts on camera. Though he was still married to Susan at the time, viewers couldn’t help but speculate about the nature of Joe and Mika’s relationship.

Both parties have continuously maintained that nothing romantic happened between them until after their respective divorces, with Joe divorcing Susan in 2013 and Mika leaving her husband, James Hoffer, in 2016. According to TMZ, Joe gave Susan a one-time payment of $150,000 following their divorce, and paid her $30,000 per month in spousal support for five years. For the next two years, he paid her $25,000 per month. Joe also paid off the home they shared in Connecticut as well as for their children’s schooling.

Who Is Joe Scarborough’s Wife Mika Brzezinski?

Mika, of course, is a news star in her own right. She and Joe started hosting on MSNBC together in 2007, and their relationship changed course from professional to romantic after her 2016 divorce. The coworkers had to fight off rumors about their relationship status before they confirmed their romance, even joking about it on the air amid Mika’s divorce. Soon after, however, they confirmed their dating status and got engaged in 2017.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mika and Joe tied the knot in November 2018 in Washington, D.C., and kept the nuptials largely under wraps.