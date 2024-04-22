Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s Relationship Timeline Will Make You Believe in Second Chances at Love

Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in November and, according to Scarborough, feel it was a “miracle” they “somehow still managed to find one another.”

Both Scarborough, 61, and Brzezinski, 56, have children from previous marriages. The former United States Representative welcomed sons Joey and Andrew during his first marriage to Melanie Hinton, which lasted from 1986 to 1999. He also shares daughter Kate and son Jack with second wife Susan Waren, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2013.

The All Things at Once author is a mom to daughters Carlie and Emilie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Hoffer (they were married from 1993 to 2016).

But after years of working together, Scarborough and Brzezinski fell in love and joined their families when they tied the knot in 2018. Closer takes a look back at their relationship.