Before Mika Brzezinski did what most MSNBC viewers suspected and married cohost Joe Scarborough, she was married to a fellow journalist named Jim Hoffer for more than two decades.

Who Is Mika Brzezinski’s Ex-Husband Jim Hoffer?

Like Mika, Jim is a journalist and spent a large portion of his career working as an investigative journalist for Eyewitness News WABC-TV in New York. He left his post in 2019, and the network sang his praises, highlighting his important work within the industry.

“After 21 years with Eyewitness News, Jim Hoffer is saying goodbye,” ABC7 wrote of Jim’s departure. “Even though Jim would ‘rather chew glass than hear praise’ about himself, we want to highlight his important and groundbreaking career.”

What Is Jim Hoffer Doing Now?

After leaving ABC7, Jim returned to his hometown of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and embarked on a whole new career path. Wanting to create a space “where the community could come together to enjoy music, art, good food, and drink,” Jim revitalized the historic Lititz Shirt Factory building and opened his own craft beer tap room, entertainment venue and art gallery within the space.

As he describes on his LinkedIn, “Jim occasionally does interviews when called on for his expertise by WABC. But most of his time is spent running the Lititz Shirt Factory music venue and revolving art gallery.”

When Did Jim Hoffer and Mika Brzezinski Get Divorced?

The two media personalities got divorced in 2016 after 22 years of marriage, their spokesperson confirmed to Page Six at the time.

Courtesy of Jim Hoffer

“Mika’s divorce was finalized in the past year. She’s really grateful that it was done amicably and in private,” the representative said. “This has, of course, been a painful time for her family. So right now she is focused on her two teenage daughters, and on continuing to heal.”

The ex-couple share two daughters, Carlie and Emilie.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Got Married in 2018

Viewers speculated for months that Mika and the Morning Joe host were an item. After more than a decade of working together, Mika and Joe finally confirmed that they were in a relationship. By May 2017, they were engaged.

“Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” Mika told Vanity Fair of her relationship with Joe and its timing. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”

The two tied the knot in November 2018 at the National Archive building in Washington, D.C., with Mika additionally telling Vanity Fair that they wanted to keep their nuptials “private.”