Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano and his wife, Eryn Marciano, called it quits on their marriage. Eryn filed for divorce on June 18, 2021, Closer can confirm. The pair got married in 2010 and have kept their split pretty private. Keep scrolling to learn more about Rob’s wife.

Who Is Rob Marciano’s Estranged Wife, Eryn Marciano?

Rob first joined ABC as a meteorologist in 2014. Prior to making the big career move, he worked at CNN and Entertainment Tonight. Following his success on ABC’s World News Tonight, the Connecticut native joined Good Morning America as a weekend meteorologist.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Eryn also has a successful career as a real estate agent. The Georgia native worked as a mortgage loan originator prior to realizing her true passion for helping others find their dream homes. She’s traveled across the U.S., meeting with clients and buying and selling homes.

In addition to her day job, the real estate mogul is an animal lover. According to her Compass profile, she and Rob frequently lent a hand to Best Friends Animal Society. The former couple and the nonprofit organization teamed up to help animals find their forever homes and receive medical care.

While they have not shared the reasoning behind their split, the divorce case was still ongoing as of May 2022. Rob was absent from Good Morning America beginning in mid-2022. In an Instagram post that June, he revealed that he was battling COVID-19 for the second time. And while he stayed off Instagram for the remainder of the month, he did retweet a birthday message posted by the Best Friends Animal Society on Twitter for his birthday on June 25.

Do Rob and Eryn Marciano Have Any Children?

Rob and Eryn share two children together, daughter Madelynn and son Mason. They have both continued to share photos of their little ones on social media amid their divorce. In June 2021, Eryn posted a Father’s Day tribute to Rob, writing that she was “grateful” for the “love between Rob and our two littles.”

On the broadcaster’s Instagram page, he posted photos from a family trip to Disney World with the kids and Eryn in April 2022. While it seems the parents of two are no longer romantically involved, they looked like they enjoyed their time on the trip.

“Through the chaos was much-needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical,” he captioned the set of family photos.