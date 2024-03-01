Fans watch Ginger Zee report the weather on Good Morning America, but when she’s not on TV, she’s raising her little family with her longtime husband, Ben Aaron. The ABC News personality and the former Pickler and Ben host share their two sons, Adrian and Miles.

Who Is Ginger Zee’s Son Adrian?

Ginger and Ben experienced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their eldest son, Adrian, in 2015. “Meet my little love: Adrian Benjamin!” the proud mama gushed on Twitter as she introduced her little bundle of joy.

Adrian already seems to have a big personality as he often makes appearances on his mom’s Instagram. In early November 2020, Ginger uploaded a hilarious clip of her youngster crashing her work-from-home setup.

“Adrian was waiting for us to start a new experiment and @samwnek caught this from the studio,” she captioned the post. “Love my boy.”

On social media, Ginger revealed her son has been practicing martial arts for more than a year. According to her posts, he also loves playing with his younger brother, cooking with his mom and fishing.

Who Is Ginger Zee’s Son Miles?

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their youngest son, Miles, three years later in 2018. Like Adrian, Ginger loves posting pics of her youngest baby. In August 2020, the meteorologist uploaded a snap of Miles wearing decked-out landscaping equipment.

“Dreams do come true … this kid’s favorite things in life include riding lawn mowers and backpack leaf blowers,” she jokingly wrote. Miles also participates in karate with his brother and enjoys modeling fashionable ensembles on his mom’s Instagram.

Courtesy of Ginger Zee/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars alum’s little men are still very young, but Ginger can’t believe how quickly Adrian and Miles are growing up. “Losing it this morning — tears as the boys head to school,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “Parental worry on level 10,000. I know they will be OK — and school is good — I just love them so hard.”

Ginger is always sharing sweet glimpses into her life as a mom. Whether she’s tucking her kiddos into bed at night or playing silly games around the house, there’s no doubt the Chasing Helicity Through the Storm author is always entertained by her tots.

In late October 2020, Ginger shared the cutest photo of the sibling duo posing in some fashionable ensembles. “Serious about autumn over here … ,” she joked in the caption. Later that November, she uploaded the sweetest snap while holding hands with Miles. “His little hand still has some baby in it,” Ginger gushed. “Cherishing every last second that I have when he is still squishy.”

While she loves being a mom, Ginger admitted that raising her two boys and working full-time has presented some challenges. She took to X to express her emotions after childcare plans fell through.

“Stressful morning w/ childcare falling through, having to run out and grab kids from my husband who had to bring them into work,” the mom of two wrote in November 2022. Luckily for Ginger, she was able to find a good way to manage the stress. “So grateful I’ve practiced meditation to learn how to deal with these emotions.”