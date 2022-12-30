Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee loves being a mom! The TV personality and her husband, Ben Aaron, welcomed their first child together, son Adrian, in December 2015. Their youngest son, Miles, was born in February 2018. Since becoming parents, the happy couple has shared the cutest photos of their children on social media.

Miles made his GMA debut alongside his older brother and parents a few weeks after his birth. One thing that was apparent to viewers during the segment was that Ginger could not be happier with her family of four.

“Even more than Adrian ever was, he is so chill. He is a baby that hangs out, looks around, he’s very alert, very cool,” she said about Miles during the broadcast. “It was just as everybody said. The minute he came out, I was crazy about him and now I’m just as crazy about him.”

For the newscaster, juggling her career and motherhood is something she has always been very honest about. Somehow, the hardworking mom makes it look easy.

“I think there’s a lot of new moms out there that are going, ‘I don’t know if I can do that,’ but I think hopefully being a role model will [help]. Women get asked that all the time. ‘How are you going to do it all?’… It’s just underlying,” she said during a Dancing With the Stars press event in March 2016. “We’re just doing it. There isn’t a question of ‘How are you going to do it?'”

After competing on the program that year with her pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Ginger finished the competition in third place. She opened up about how her time on the series influenced the fun date nights she and Ben had when they were able to get a babysitter.

“We’ve been doing date night hard! One-on-one time is important for us,” the broadcaster told Closer in May 2018. “We’ve been going to ballroom dance [lessons] every other week. Ben’s got a lot of raw talent and it’s the most fun we’ve had together in a really long time!”

While the couple both agree that setting aside time to spend together is important, nothing beats hanging out with their little ones. Before celebrating Christmas in 2022, Ginger shared a touching post on Instagram during a beach trip with Adrian and Miles.

“Bliss — while we will re-enter the holiday season with single-digit wind chills on the way, we sure did enjoy morning walks on the beach,” she captioned a photo of her sons hugging each other. “Watching these little guys explore the world and ocean is all the gift I’ve ever needed.”

