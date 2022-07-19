Viewers count on Good Morning America chief meteorologist Ginger Zee to give them the weather forecast every day, along with a healthy dose of her sunny personality. The ABC personality is extremely fit and a workout fanatic. So, the rare times she shares bikini photos, Ginger looks absolutely sizzling.

Fortunately for her Instagram followers, Ginger’s adoring husband of eight years, TV personality Ben Aaron, makes sure to document their relaxing quality time together, which includes plenty of swimwear. Whether it’s having competitive swimming races in their pool or mellow weekends at home, Ginger and Ben love to enjoy warm weather.

Thanks to her early morning wakeup time for GMA, the couple love to have daytime dates when the weekends roll around. On July 12, 2022, Ginger shared a snapshot rocking a pink patterned bikini top while sipping a glass of wine over a relaxing lunch with Ben while their children, sons Adrian, born in 2016, and Miles, born in 2018, were asleep.

“Our kids still nap on weekends (I know, it’s wild) … and that’s often our time for a day-date. Or a nap ourselves. Yesterday we grilled tilapia pockets and made tacos and had a drink together. It was glorious. When people say, ‘it’s the little things’ — this is what they are referring to,” Ginger wrote in the caption about the blissful moment in her otherwise hectic life

The Valparaiso University graduate had a meteoric career rise thanks to a lofty career goal. She wanted to be a meteorologist on the TODAY show by the age 30, she told Wendy Williams during a 2013 appearance on the host’s now defunct daytime talk show. Shortly after graduation, Ginger spent 5 years at a meteorologist at NBC’s Chicago affiliate WMAQ and was asked to fill in on the weekend edition of Today several times, where she achieved her dream.

Ginger’s talent on a national level showed through, and she joined Good Morning America Weekend in November 2011. She quickly became GMA‘s Monday through Friday backup to meteorologist Sam Champion and took over his weekday position when Sam left for The Weather Channel in 2013. In addition to her GMA morning duties, Ginger is chief meteorologist for all of ABC News, taking her all across the U.S. and world to report on hurricanes, winter storms, droughts and more weather phenomenon.

