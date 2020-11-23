Ginger Zee can’t think of a better way to spend a day than being at home with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two kids, Adrian and Miles. The Good Morning America meteorologist lives in a gorgeous home in Rockland County, New York. Once you see photos inside, you won’t have to question why her abode is her sanctuary!

Ginger and her TV personality hubby having been living in their estate outside New York City since 2017. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, moved out of their apartment in the Big Apple and renovated their new house to be perfect for their growing family.

The adorable lovebirds were so excited to make the property their dream home, they actually documented the remodel in DIY series titled Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger. Throughout the season, Ginger and Ben took fans along as they gutted the entire structure and brought it back to life.

After their renovation was completed, the couple have been enjoying their 1,800-square-foot residence. The lavish dwelling features a master bedroom with a luxurious en suite, a bedroom for each of their boys and tons of living space.

The ABC News star and the former Pickler & Ben host’s abode also boasts a full basement that leads out to the patio area and pool, a playroom for Adrian and Miles, entertainment rooms, a dining room and more. For Ginger, her favorite part of the house has to be her kitchen.

“I am so excited that I actually have a kitchen because I’ve lived in cities for so long that I’ve just had tiny apartments with kitchens that are smaller than the island now,” she told Us Weekly in February 2020. “It’s so inspiring. I have cooked so much more because I actually have space to do so, and ovens, and stove top. It’s pretty special.”

Earlier this year, Ginger started spending more time than ever at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, her residence has enough room to set up a huge green screen so she can report the weather from the comfort of her basement. Even though working from home has some “challenges,” she noted how grateful she feels to be surrounded by her family.

“Every morning I am so grateful to be here, to see my kids when they wake up (something I’ve missed most of their lives) and to hear the birds, see the sun and touch the grass with bare feet between my shots on GMA,” she marveled on Instagram in June. “It’s grounding and meditative.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Ginger’s home!