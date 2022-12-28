Meteorologist Ginger Zee’s smile lights up the TV screen any time she appears during an ABC broadcast. The newscaster has more than 10 years of experience under her belt, contributing to her impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to find out how much money she makes.

What Is Ginger Zee’s Net Worth?

Ginger has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports she’s bringing in a salary of around $500,000. The broadcaster began her career on TV right after graduating from Valparaiso University, working at local news stations in Indiana and Michigan.

In 2011, Ginger joined the Good Morning America team. Two years later, she was promoted to the show’s chief meteorologist and assumed the role of weather editor for ABC News. Sam Champion, who previously held the position, joined The Weather Channel, making Ginger the network’s go-to weathercaster. She announced in October 2021 that she was also taking on the role of managing editor of ABC’s new climate unit.

In November 2021, the reporter celebrated her 10-year anniversary at ABC News. She shared side-by-side photos of her first day on the job and what she looks like now in a touching post shared on Instagram.

“It’s been too fun to live it all. Even the crappy parts,” Ginger captioned the post. “Storms really don’t last forever. Grateful for it all.”

On top of her full-time GMA role, the California native competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2016 with her pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The pair finished the competition in third place. Her husband, Ben Aaron, cheered her on during her time on the competition series. The couple, who got married in 2014, are proud parents to two sons: Adrian and Miles.

The mom of two previously served as a guest host on The View and appeared on Jeopardy! as a celebrity guest. Ginger has been hosting the ABC series Hearts of Heroes since 2019. The news personality also added being a published author to her list of accolades. She’s written multiple books, including 2017’s Natural Disaster, 2022’s A Little Closer to Home and a book trilogy called Chasing Helicity. Both of her memoirs delve deep into her journey of self-discovery and prioritizing her mental health.

“After the first book, I had the most insane amount of people write me, in the best way, saying something as heavy as, ‘You saved me.’ I planned to write another book because I had so many people ask if I could share more tools,” she explained during a January 2022 interview with 13 on Your Side. “I have learned the tools not just to heal but maintain that healing.”