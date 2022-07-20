Everlasting love is in the forecast for Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron! The Good Morning America meteorologist and the broadcaster got married in 2014 and have built a beautiful life together. Keep scrolling to learn more about her spouse.

Who Is Ginger Zee’s Husband, Ben Aaron?

Ginger and Ben met at an event for SoulCycle after being introduced by a mutual friend. He walked her home after the event and was immediately smitten. At first, she just wanted to be friends. The former Crazy Talk host explained that he knew he wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with the weather forecaster right when he met her. He shared details about their love story in a June 2014 video posted on YouTube.

“There was no way I wanted to be just friends with this girl. So, I asked her out,” he said.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben proposed to Ginger in Central Park in 2013. The couple got married the following year in Michigan. It’s no surprise that they were able to find love with each other considering they have so much in common! Like his wife, Ben found an interest in the media industry at a young age. The New York native worked for Radio Disney as a teen before moving to California.

He previously hosted DayBreak OC, New York Live and Extra. In 2017, he and Kellie Pickler launched a daytime talk show called Pickler & Ben. The series ended in 2019 after two seasons. In 2020, the television personality became a correspondent on the PIX11 Morning News.

How Many Children Do Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron Have?

Ginger and Ben became parents for the first time in December 2015 when their eldest son, Adrian, was born. Their second child, son Miles, arrived in February 2018. She opened up about how the couple made time together for date nights after becoming parents of two.

“We’ve been going to ballroom dance [lessons] every other week,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Closer in May 2018. “Ben’s got a lot of raw talent and it’s the most fun we’ve had together in a really long time!”

Years later, the pair are still going strong and profess their love for each other on social media pretty often.

“I always knew he would be an unbelievable father — he has exceeded everything I imagined,” the ABC star wrote in a Father’s Day tribute to her husband in June 2022. “Our boys and I are lucky to have you.”