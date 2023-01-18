Ginger Zee’s Outfits Make a Splash on ‘GMA’! See the Meteorologist’s Best Looks on the Show

Not only is Ginger Zee a beloved Good Morning America star, but she’s also a fashionista! The meteorologist has made quite a splash with her colorful outfits and eye-catching silhouettes on the daytime series. Some of her most memorable looks on the show are truly one of a kind.

Ginger joined GMA in 2011, becoming the network’s chief meteorologist and weather editor a few years later. She celebrated her 10-year anniversary at ABC News in November 2021, marking a whole decade of unforgettable fashion looks during a number of broadcasts. Though many have absolutely loved seeing her evolving wardrobe on the program, others have been quick to criticize the broadcaster for her vibrant ensembles.

In January 2023, Ginger hit back at a troll on Twitter who claimed she “needs a stylist.” The morning talk show personality fired back, “Do you want to do it?” before a slew of her fans came to her defense with supportive tweets.

When it comes to fashion criticism, Ginger revealed that she doesn’t “take it to heart.” The California native also shared that she does not have a stylist and instead picks out her own clothes for work.

It wasn’t the first time Ginger addressed critics of her wardrobe on social media. In September 2022, the ABC News correspondent denounced the “harsh disses” she had been receiving on Twitter. That same year, she made an important pledge regarding her wardrobe and reducing her carbon footprint.

“As soon as I got into television, I found the beauty of fashion and the artful expression of mood and intention that can be born from it,” she wrote in an essay on GMA‘s website in May 2022. “But I also started seeing the environmental impact of my choices. Fast fashion, like fast food, was cheap and easy. It kept my closet looking fresh when I was barely able to pay the bills as a television meteorologist all the way through my work in Chicago.”

She pledged not to buy any new clothes for 90 days but instead borrow clothes from colleagues and rent garments secondhand. Along with finding clothes for herself at consignment shops, Ginger also purchases clothes for her kids there as well. She shares sons Adrian and Miles with her husband, Ben Aaron.

“Since when do you always have to have something new? We have the power to change that,” she penned. “The industry will keep making it. We have to resist. We have to invest. We have to choose and make outfits from Goodwill, or our friend’s rummage sale.”

