If you’re wondering why Robin Roberts always has a huge smile on her face, it’s most likely thanks to her wife, Amber Laign! The Good Morning America star couldn’t be happier living a life of bliss with her partner by her side.

The couple first started dating after being set up on a blind date in 2005. However, the beloved news anchor kept her relationship with Amber on the down-low for nearly a decade until she proudly came out as gay in 2013.

In September 2023, Robin and Amber got married in front of their closest friends and family members in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the TV star’s partner!