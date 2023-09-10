Robin Roberts is officially a married woman! The Good Morning America host walked down the aisle with her partner, Amber Laign, after 18 years of dating, they confirmed on September 8.

The newlyweds announced the happy news on their Instagram account for their dog, Lil Man Lukas. “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!,” the post read, which showed their pooch adorably wearing a pup tux.

Prior to their nuptials, Robin, 62, and Amber, 48, celebrated their bachelorette party during a GMA broadcast. The longtime couple were joined by Robin’s costars, friends and family to relive their love story during an August 16 episode. The bachelorette party was beach-themed due to Robin and Amber’s love for traveling to Key West, Florida.

The couple, who started dating in 2005 after a blind date, have stuck by each other’s sides during their darkest moments.

In February 2022, Robin revealed in an Instagram video that Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having survived breast cancer herself, the newscaster was dedicated to being there for Amber through her treatment.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer,” she said at the time. “It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me.”

Amber completed her radiation treatment in July 2022. A few months later, Robin announced that she and Amber planned to get married.

“We’re getting married this year,” she gushed in January. “It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

Prior to marrying the love of her life, Robin continued to share details about her unconventional marriage proposal.

“Now, looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it and who was going to propose,” the TV personality said. “It was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.'”