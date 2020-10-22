Robin Roberts and Partner Amber Laign’s Relationship Timeline Will Make You Believe in True Love

Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign‘s relationship timeline shows the two are a match made in heaven. The Good Morning America star and her longtime love have been going strong for over the last decade.

Robin and her gorgeous girlfriend’s romance first began when they met on a blind date in 2005. In her 2014 memoir Everybody’s Got Something, the author described how she felt a deeper connection with Amber because they were complete strangers.

“I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was,” Robin wrote. “She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN … and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show.”

Robin and Amber remained tight-lipped about the status of their love story for nearly 10 years. But behind the scenes, their relationship developed into an unbreakable bond. That bond got even stronger when Robin opened up about their union for the first time when she came out as gay in 2013.

From that moment on, the World News Tonight host hasn’t stopped gushing about her incredible lover. “[Amber] is extremely laid-back, no drama, no fuss,” she marveled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. “The main thing we have in common is positive energy. She sees the good in everyone.”

Robin also dished the massage therapist is one of the most thoughtful people she’s ever met. She specifically pointed out the time Amber threw her a lavish celebration in honor of her 50th birthday while they were visiting Turks and Caicos in 2011.

“Amber had heard me moaning and groaning about some kind of party. I’d told her all I wanted to do was dance on the beach,” she recalled during a 2015 interview with AARP magazine. “She set the whole thing up — a dance floor on the beach — as a surprise. But then it rained. Still, I was just thrilled that she heard me.”

The From the Heart author and her leading lady may have enjoyed tons of unforgettable memories over the years, but their relationship hasn’t always been a bed of roses. Fortunately, the lovebirds have each others’ backs in the good times and bad. When Amber’s father died in January 2020, Robin was doing everything she could to help her partner heal.

“She’s still with her family out on the West Coast. I was glad that I was with her when she got the call,” the sports anchor exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she’s handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Nothing will ever tear Robin and Amber apart.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a definitive timeline of the couple’s relationship!