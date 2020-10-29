Robin Roberts and Girlfriend Amber Laign Are Too Cute Together! See the Couple’s Best Photos

In case you were wondering who the gorgeous blonde is in Robin Roberts‘ photos, that’s her longtime partner, Amber Laign. The Good Morning America star and her lovely girlfriend have been making us all swoon with their cutest snaps throughout their years-long relationship.

Robin and Amber’s romance first began in 2005 when they met on a blind date. Although they both “tried to cancel twice,” she once dished on Instagram, they ended up meeting up for drinks and the two couldn’t deny the instant connection.

In a letter Amber wrote to Robin in honor of their 15th anniversary in July 2020, the massage therapist gushed over her immediate attraction to the ESPN alum. “Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner,” Amber marveled. “We had a second date soon after and I couldn’t believe how at ease I was with you.”

For Robin, the blonde beauty caught her eye because Amber didn’t treat her like a Hollywood star. “I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was,” Robin wrote in her 2014 memoir Everybody’s Got Something. “She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN … and her office mates watched a different morning show.”

Even though sparks were flying between the pair, Robin and Amber kept their budding relationship on the down-low for nearly 10 years. However, that all changed when Robin came out as gay in 2013 and spoke publicly about their union.

The ABC star opened up about their relationship when she thanked her family members for their support following her bone marrow transplant in 2012. Robin praised Amber for standing by her side while reflecting on a “critical milestone” in her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my longtime girlfriend, Amber, and friends, as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” she wrote on Facebook as she celebrated “100 days post-transplant” in December 2012.

Just like Amber had Robin’s back during her cancer battle, the World News Tonight host returned the favor when her partner’s dad died in January 2020. At the time, Robin said she was lending all of her love to her girlfriend.

“She’s still with her family out on the West Coast. I was glad that I was with her when she got the call,” the former sports anchor exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she’s handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Through thick and thin!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Robin and Amber’s cutest photos through the years.