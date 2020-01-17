Robin Roberts’ Transformation Proves She Is Simply Ageless! See Her Then and Now

When Robin Roberts was growing up in rural Alabama, she never could’ve imagined she’d become one of TV’s most beloved news anchors. The Good Morning America star was inspired by sister Sally-Ann Roberts to pursue a career in journalism after she became a local news reporter. Robin ended up following in her footsteps and was offered a scholarship to study communications at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Following her college graduation, the 59-year-old beauty was offered a position as a sports reporter and anchor for a local TV station in Mississippi. As she spent a number of years moving from station to station all around the country, Robin was hired by ESPN at age 29, where she hosted the network’s news program, SportsCenter.

Around the time she was crushing it at ESPN, Robin would also quite often fill in as a guest reporter on Good Morning America. After years of juggling her work between SportsCenter and GMA, Robin was hired as a full-time anchor for the hit morning news program. The Everybody’s Got Something author filled in alongside coanchor George Stephanopoulos after Diane Sawyer was named anchor of ABC World News. Fans have been loving Robin on GMA ever since!

Besides her engaging and likable personality, viewers also adore Robin for how genuine and honest she is. Throughout many of her life’s struggles, including her battle with cancer and, most recently, the death of longtime partner Amber Laign‘s father, Robin couldn’t be more open and candid with her fans. In fact, the SportsCenter alum recently revealed the greatest life lesson she’s ever learned.

“Just don’t compare your despair. I know everyone always feels that what they’re going through is the biggest [thing] or is bigger than somebody else’s or something like that,” the iconic TV host exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in while attending an event on January 13. “I don’t think that you should compare because truly everybody’s got something.”

Robin also shared a little insight into how she overcomes some of her toughest battles. “I’m a living, breathing example of ‘This too shall pass.’ I have a little placard in my dressing room that says ‘this too shall pass … now would be good,'” she sweetly continued. “We want to get through it, but I understand that the reason why things are placed in our path is for us to learn from and to share with others.”

