Robin Roberts Home Photos: Pictures Inside Connecticut House

GMA’s Robert Roberts Got Married at Her Connecticut Home! Take a Tour of the Magical Estate

In case you needed another reason to believe Robin Roberts is fabulous, you’ve got to see photos inside the Good Morning America star’s home! The beloved TV host lives in a gorgeous mansion in Farmington, Connecticut.

Robin first purchased the 0.92-acre property in 1994. Property records show the World News Tonight star paid $410,000 four years after the contemporary-style residence was built in 1990. The spacious abode includes 3,396-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a full basement, a large kitchen and more. The backyard also features a private deck, an enviable garden, an area with a hammock and tons of landscaping that provides privacy from neighbors.

It also happens to be the place where Robin married her longtime partner, Amber Laign, in September 2023 in front of their closest friends and family members. The backyard wedding ceremony was beyond gorgeous.

