If only we all had a partner like Robin Roberts. While chatting with Closer Weekly at Lifetime’s Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story premiere, the Good Morning America cohost revealed how her girlfriend, Amber Laign, is doing after losing her father just a week ago.

“She’s still with her family out on the West Coast. I was glad that I was with her when she got the call,” Robin, 59, said. “Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she’s handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Shutterstock

“There’s no timetable for grief, [so] I’m giving her the time that she needs and she’s so sweet,” Robin added. “She sent me a nice little text before I got here. She had planned on being here on the red carpet with me, but she’s where she should be.” Aww!

On Sunday, January 5, Robin revealed her partner’s father died in a heartbreaking post she shared to Instagram. “Have sad news to share with you,” the news anchor wrote. “Sweet Amber’s beloved father has passed away. I took this picture of the two of them during our most recent visit. We had a wonderful dinner and it was beautiful to witness their love for one another. He called her his crown jewel. Humbling asking for your prayers during this most difficult time. 🙏🏾.”

The photo the journalist is a sweet snap of Amber wrapping her arms around her dad. Although the massage therapist is going through a tough time in her life right now, she can always rely on Robin to have her back. After all, she’s been by the TV personality’s side through everything, including Robin’s battle with breast cancer.

“Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight. She’s very, very supportive and she’s been right there beside me every step of the way and it was actually the end of the year on my Facebook and I had been thanking my doctors, my nurses, and my sister who was a perfect match and I said I want to say thank you,” Robin previously revealed about her girlfriend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

They’re both so lucky to have each other!