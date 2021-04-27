Jerry Seinfeld’s Kids Are the Reason for His Smile! Meet the Comedian’s Children With Wife Jessica

Jerry Seinfeld‘s life changed the moment he became a dad. The iconic comedian created a beautiful family with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, and even though Jerry is extremely busy with his Hollywood career, he’ll never say “no” to being there for his kids, Sascha, Julian and Shepherd.

″[Fatherhood has changed] almost everything I do … trying to stay healthy, how I use my time and plan my schedule, I think: ‘If this takes me away from them, it better be very important,'” he shared with Parents in October 2007.

Jerry’s road to fatherhood began when he married Jessica — an American author and philanthropist — in 1999. The following year, they welcomed their first child, Sascha, followed by Julian in 2003. The couple’s youngest child, Shepherd, was born in 2005.

Though Jerry earned his status as a Hollywood star thanks to his gigs on Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and many more, he’s not raising his children to spoiled. In fact, the Emmy Award winner said he prefers hanging out with his family at home rather than at an A-list event.

“I don’t need any special days. I mean they’re all special. We spend a lot of time together and I enjoy every second of it,” he told Mr. Porter in June 2017. “I’m a believer in the ordinary and the mundane.”

The 23 Hours to Kill star loves fatherhood so much, he doesn’t been mind having a “garbage time” with his children, referring to the less appealing aspects of parenting. “That’s what I like. You just see them in their room reading a comic book and you get to kind of watch that for a minute, or [having] a bowl of Cheerios at 11 o’clock at night when they’re not even supposed to be up,” Jerry told Mr. Porter. “The garbage, that’s what I love.”

While the Jerry Before Seinfeld star wouldn’t trade his role as a dad for the world, he knows raising his kiddos isn’t always easy. “Being a dad is the greatest pain in the ass in the world you could possibly be involved in,” he jokingly marveled to The Hollywood Reporter in April 2016. “That is the ultimate dad-ness, full dad-ness.”

To learn all about Jerry and Jessica’s three children, keep scrolling!