Anne Hathaway is reflecting on five years of sobriety and the reason why she decided to stop drinking alcohol.

“There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” the Devil Wears Prada actress told The New York Times in an interview on April 27. “That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

Anne, 41, is a mom of kids Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Shulman. She also shared more about how much her mindset has changed over the years.

“As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day: You are taking this for granted,” she added. “You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out. So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, You are not going to die stressed.”

The Les Misérables star previously opened up about her sobriety during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” she said during the appearance. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne has no regrets about her decision to be sober over the past few years. The mom of two explained the benefits that cutting alcohol out of her life has had.

“This is the first time I’ve known myself this well,” she told Vanity Fair in a March 25 interview. “I don’t live in what others think of me. I know my own mind and I am connected to my own feelings. I’m way quicker to laugh now.”

“I make a lot of my lifestyle choices in service of supporting mental health,” Anne added. “I stopped participating in things that I know to be draining or can cause spirals.” And it’s clearly not just about alcohol. “I actually don’t have a relationship with myself online.”