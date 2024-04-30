General Hospital star Haley Pullos is spending three months behind bars after her April 2023 arrest for a DUI-related car accident. Updates on her case.

Who Is Haley Pullos?

While Pullos is most known for playing Molly Lansing Davis on General Hospital since 2009, she has worked on several other films and television shows since the early 2000s. That includes the 2009 films Dead Air and The Collector, as well as the 2013 series Instant Mom. Pullos is also known for playing Bella in the 2020 series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

What Happened to Haley Pullos?

Pullos was arrested on April 29, 2023, after she allegedly drove in the wrong direction on a freeway in Pasadena, California, and collided with another driver, who sustained major injuries and was transported to a hospital. The Pasadena Fire Department had to utilize the jaws of life to extract Pullos from her vehicle because she was trapped, according to a California Highway Patrol report viewed by Entertainment Weekly. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.15 percent or more on the day of the crash, according to a criminal complaint.

Pullos was charged with one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury, and one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

“Drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a June 2023 statement. “Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we must recognize the heightened danger of drinking and driving during this time. Let us remain vigilant and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and joyful celebration, free from the devastating consequences of impaired driving.”

Haley Pullos to Serve 90 Days in Jail for Her DUI Charge

Pullos first pleaded not guilty to all charges, but later reached a plea deal with the DA’s office in which she pleaded no contest to one DUI charge. The other DUI charge and hit-and-run misdemeanor charge were dropped, Daily Mail reported on April 29, 2024.

The actress was booked into the Los Angeles county jail system the same day. She is set to serve 90 days at Pasadena City Jail, an attorney for Pullos named Mark Daniel Melnick told People.

Pullos will return to court after her 90 days are up on July 29, 2024, where she will be sentenced to five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and upwards of $8,000 in restitution, Melnick said.

“Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety,” Melnick told the publication.