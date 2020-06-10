Counting his blessings. Donny Osmond revealed he’s “grateful to report that no one was hurt” after he got into an accident with a tractor-trailer while on a highway in Utah. The beloved Donny & Marie star gave fans an update on how he was doing after sharing photos from the scene of the crash.

“My #Tesla had a messy encounter with a semitruck today,” Donny, 62, captioned a series of pics while standing against the scratched-up sports car on Wednesday, June 10. The Masked Singer alum looked stressed as he showed off the massive paint scratch and dent on the passenger side of his white sedan.

Fans flooded Donny’s comments section with messages of concern after he shared the news of his accident. “Oh no!!!!!! So glad you are safe!” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Be careful! We need you to stay in one piece.” A third follower chimed in, writing, “Thank God! Cars can be replaced, people can not! Prayers you will not have any delayed injuries.”

It seems Donny hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to his car while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In late May, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer dished he was “locked out” of his vehicle and needed some assistance.

“Sooner or later it happens to all of us,” Donny captioned a hilarious photo with a towing employee on May 30. “We lock the keys in the car. When it happens, call Alan at AAA. Thanks, Alan.” LOL!

We hope the former Dancing With the Stars contestant is planning to take it easy following his scary crash considering he just recently recovered from another accident. In January 2019, the former teen idol underwent a procedure following a terrible shoulder injury.

“Turns out, dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all,” he captioned a photo donning a sling at the time. “I’m home after a successful shoulder surgery and settling in for some serious #RestandRecovery. My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder.”

Although Donny couldn’t help but make light of the situation, he didn’t hold back when giving an update on his rehabilitation. “Writing music five days after shoulder surgery is a little harder than I thought it would be,” he wrote alongside a pic playing the piano. “Maybe I should call this song ‘Shoulder of Love.’”

We hope Donny stays safe!