General Hospital has seen its fair share of casting switch-ups over the course of its successful run. One character in particular, Nikolas Cassadine, has been played by a number of actors, including Nick Stabile and Marcus Coloma. In 2023, Adam Huss returned to portray the Port Charles heartthrob, raising questions about the fate of the character on the soap opera. Learn more about Nikolas’ storyline and casting details by scrolling below.

Who Plays Nikolas Cassadine on ‘General Hospital’?

Nikolas was first introduced to General Hospital viewers in July 1996. For the first three years, Tyler Christopher took on the role. In 1999, Nikolas, a wealthy ladies’ man, was recast. Coltin Scott played the character from 1999 to 2003 before Tyler and Chris Beteem temporarily stepped in among others to fill in.

While it has been a bit confusing for fans to keep track of all the actors who have stepped into the shoes of Nikolas, Adam has always remained a favorite. His stint on General Hospital began in 2021 when he was brought on to fill in for Marcus for a few episodes. Playing Nikolas is a role the Power alum has always loved.

“I really am super grateful because I love what I do and to get to do that for four episodes, I felt so lucky and blessed,” he told Soap Opera News in December 2022.

Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

When it was announced that Marcus was leaving the series in late 2022 after finishing his three-year contract, producers called on Adam to once again join the show’s cast at the start of 2023.

What Happened to Nikolas on ‘General Hospital’?

The popular character has been thrust into some juicy plots over the years, including the nail-biting scene where he was shot by his uncle after signing over the Cassadine estate. It seemed like Nikolas’ fate was sealed after plunging into the water during his heated confrontation with Valentin Cassadine, however, it was later revealed he survived the fall. The character made his big return during the drama-filled 2019 Halloween special.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Nikolas and if Adam will continue to reprise the role in more seasons. On Instagram, he reflected on what it was like coming back to the series after a brief hiatus.

“Feels surreal slipping on the Cassadine ring… but as soon as I do, it all clicks into place,” he captioned a February 2023 selfie from his dressing room. “And I know what a huge responsibility I have to the fans to get it right, so I take it very seriously. And I wanted to say thank you for all the support and kind notes/comments thus far. Kindness goes a long way and you’ve made this guy’s week.”