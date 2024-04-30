Jeff Bridges shared a “great” update on his health after his battle with lymphoma and a severe bout of COVID-19.

“It’s amazing the way the mind can forget all that stuff,” the Tron actor told Page Six exclusively at the 49th Chaplin Award Gala at Lincoln Center on Monday, April 29.

Jeff, 74, went on to say that overcoming his illness was a “learning experience.” Now, he doesn’t “think too much about the past.”

The Big Lebowski star first announced his cancer diagnosis in a post on X in October 2020.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he wrote. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”