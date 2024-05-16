After suffering a debilitating stroke in 2013, country superstar Randy Travis thought he’d never be able to make music again. “But by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists and fans, I’m able to create the music I so dearly love,” shared Randy, who, with the help of artificial intelligence, released the single “Where That Came From” on May 3.

To record the song, Randy’s longtime producer, Kyle Lehning, used an AI program that overlaid Randy’s voice from previous recordings with new vocals from singer James Dupré. “Randy’s on the other side of the microphone,” says Cris Lacy, co-president of Warner Music Nashville. “It’s still his vocal. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to make music.”

For Randy, who’s won seven Grammys and charted 16 No. 1 hits over his impressive career, the experience has been a blessing. “Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”